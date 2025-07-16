Almost All Of 2025’s Most-Streamed Songs So Far Are From 2024

One of the biggest things that music can provide people is comfort. Turn on a favorite song and it’s a few minutes where you can escape to a place that you already know you love and that makes you happy. Maybe that’s why so far in 2025, listeners are still clinging to 2024 in a major way.

Luminate, which provides chart data for Billboard, released its mid-year report today (July 16), which reflects the tracking period from January 3 to July 3. Here’s the list of the ten most-streamed songs of 2025’s first six months:

1. Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “Luther” (530.4 million on-demand streams)

2. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile” (421.4 million)

3. Kendrick Lamar — “TV Off” Feat. Lefty Gunplay (370.4 million)

4. Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” (368.0 million)

5. Drake — “Nokia” (326.3 million)

6. Morgan Wallen — “I’m The Problem” (326.3 million)

7. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” (320.9 million)

8. Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (319.6 million)

9. Alex Warren — “Ordinary” (319.3 million)

10. Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather” (319.1 million)

In the top ten, Kendrick Lamar and SZA lead the way with their 2024 hit. The list is primarily 2024 hits, actually: Only Drake’s “Nokia,” Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem,” and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” were released this year.

Warren’s “Ordinary,” though, is starting to carve out its spot as perhaps the year’s biggest song as it spends a sixth week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.