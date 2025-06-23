Here Is Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m The Problem’ Tour Setlist

Morgan Wallen’s 2025 is going pretty well so far. His new album I’m The Problem went No. 1 and so did his Tate McRae collaboration “What I Want,” dethroning Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” from the top spot after months. On top of that, he also just launched his tour in support of the album this weekend, with two shows at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

At the first show, on June 20, songs from his new album took up half of the 26-song set, while Wallen also represented One Thing At A Time, Dangerous: The Double Album, and If I Know Me.

Beyond the music, both shows had some big-time moments. The first night featured NFL great Andre Johnson and Houston businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale walking Wallen out, and for the other show, Wallen was accompanied by Drake and baseball icon Roger Clemens.

Check out the setlist (via setlist.fm) below.