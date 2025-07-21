The biggest meme of the past few days could have only been missed if you were taking a break from the internet. To refresh, though, it happened at a Coldplay concert. The band was taking a moment to highlight some of the fans in the audience and show them on the big screen. When they showed a man intimately holding a woman, the two quickly panicked and tried to hide themselves. Chris Martin quipped that they were either having an affair or just shy, and it turned out to be an affair. Specifically, captured on camera were Andy Byron, CEO of data operations startup Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer.

The whole thing has become a huge meme, and now Morgan Wallen has gotten in on the fun, too.

Wallen performed in Glendale, Arizona on Friday the 18th, and between songs, he told the audience with a shrug (here’s a video), “Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you’re safe here.” He continued, “I don’t condone cheating… anymore.”

As for the last sentence, it’s seemingly a nod to the supposed infidelity in his previous relationship with KT Smith, with whom he has a child.