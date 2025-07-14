In March, it was announced that Coldplay would work with FIFA to organize a halftime show for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final, although it wasn’t clear if they themselves would be performing. It later seemed like that indeed wouldn’t be the case, as the lineup was announced in June and it included Doja Cat, J Balvin, Tems, and not Coldplay. Well, the game went down this weekend and sure enough, Coldplay made an unannounced appearance.

Balvin opened with a pair of songs, “Mi gente” and “Reggaeton.” Then it was Tems with “Love Me JeJe” and Doja Cat with “Woman.” Lastly, it was Coldplay, joined by Australian singer Emmanuel Kelly to perform “A Sky Full Of Stars.”

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement, “Today we witnessed something truly historic – artists representing the Americas, Africa, Europe and Oceania coming together on football’s biggest stage for the first ever FIFA halftime show. This international lineup perfectly embodied the idea that music and football can unite the world, and when we take action together, we can make an outsized impact to help children around the world access quality education.”

Meanwhile, before the game, Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini performed their new FIFA anthem, “Desire” (here’s a video).

As for what happened during the game at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Chelsea toppled Paris Saint-Germain 3-0.

Watch the full halftime show here and find the setlist below.