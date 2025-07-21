Coldplay have been a popular band for decades at this point, and they’re still making headlines, whether it’s for busting out an oft-ignored classic, making a big surprise appearance, or most recently and notably, having a viral moment.

If you’ve been online over the past few days, you’ve seen it: At a recent concert, the group highlighted some audience members with a fan camera that put attendees on a video screen. It went sideways, though, when a man and woman had a panicked reaction to being shown in a comfortable embrace: The man was identified as Andy Byron, CEO of data operations startup Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer and, most importantly, not Byron’s wife. Byron has since resigned from the company while Cabot was reportedly placed on leave.

The moment was widely memed and now Coldplay is getting in on the fun, too. At their next concert, in Wisconsin on July 19, Martin smiled as he said, “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

Check out the video here.