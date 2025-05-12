At the end of March, Morgan Wallen was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. His performances went fine, and he even used them to tease the tracklist of his album I’m The Problem. The real headline, though, was during the show’s goodbyes, when Wallen walked off the stage instead of sticking around and mingling during the credits, as is tradition.

Shortly after, Wallen shared a photo of his jet and wrote, “Get me to God’s country,” suggesting that he was eager to get out the SNL studio and perhaps had some tension with the show. Now, he has offered his perspective.

On a Sundae Conversation video shared yesterday (May 11), host Caleb Pressley asked Wallen is he’s “good around the house” and “handy,” and Wallen said, “I used to do landscaping before I moved here, so I do know how to do all that stuff.” Pressley followed up, “Could you fix a TV… if it was on SNL?” Wallen laughed and answered, “I could change it, for sure.”

The host’s next question was, “Seriously, SNL: Did they make you mad?” Wallen answered quickly, “No. No, I was ready to go home. I had been there all week.”

Wallen has an up-and-down history with SNL. He was set to be the musical guest on October 10, 2020, but the show canceled that after videos of him at a party during peak COVID, not wearing a mask, surfaced. Then, he actually did serve as musical guest on the December 5 episode that year.

Watch the full Sundae Conversation video above.