Way back in late February, it was announced that on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 1, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” had risen to No. 1. It stuck around for a while, too, for 13 total weeks. Finally, though, the end has come to a run: Three months later, on the new Hot 100 dated May 31, “Luther” experienced a significant fall down to No. 1.

This is thanks primarily to Morgan Wallen. His new album I’m The Problem is a hit and it landed on the Hot 100 in a big way. The Tate McRae collaboration “What I Want” debuts at No. 1, making it McRae’s first chart-topper. Next is Wallen’s “Just In Case” and “I’m The Problem,” then Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” then Lamar and SZA.

McRae is now the seventh Canadian woman to go No. 1, following Celine Dion (who’s done it four times), Nelly Furtado (three), Carly Rae Jepsen, Avril Lavigne, Alannah Myles, and Anne Murray (also one each).

Wallen, meanwhile, is the first country artist to have the top three songs simultaneously, and just the sixth artist to ever do it, after The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Drake, Lamar, and Ariana Grande. He has a whopping 37 songs on this week’s chart, which is the most ever.