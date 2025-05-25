Morgan Wallen new studio is titled, I’m The Problem. But there are two areas the “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” singer excels in with ease–album sales or streaming numbers.

Today (May 25), Billboard shared the first week data metrics for Wallen’s latest project. According to the outlet (backed with data gathered by Luminate), Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem has snatched the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200. This marks Wallen’s third chart-topping studio album (2023’s One Thing At A Time and 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album).

As if the No. 1 accolade wasn’t impressive enough, I’m The Problem pulled in 493,000 equivalent album units domestically. Not only is this Wallen’s biggest sales week it is also the largest debut for a country album and any album released in 2025.

The tracking breakdown for Wallen’s I’m The Problem includes 133,000 pure album sales, 357,000 SEA units (or streaming equivalent albums, equaling 462.63 million on-demand official streams), and 3,000 TEA units (or track equivalent album which refers to individual song sales).

Within the country music space, Wallen’s new milestone is only topped by Beyoncé’s 2024 album Cowboy Carter, which debuted with 168,000 in pure sales.

Rounding out Billboard 200’s top ten is SZA’s SOS (No. 2), Jin’s Echo (at No. 3), Wallen’s One Thing At A Time (at No. 4), Kendrick Lamar’s GNX (at No. 5), Sleep Token’s Even In Arcadia (at No. 6), Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet (at No. 7), Drake and PartyNextDoor’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U (at No. 8), Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos (at No. 9), and lastly Fuerza Regida’s 111XPANTIA (at No. 10).