Mumford & Sons Are A Surprise Addition To The Stagecoach 2025 Lineup

The Stagecoach 2025 lineup just got a little bigger. The country-focused music festival announced that Mumford & Sons will play the Palomino Stage on Friday, April 25 (today!). The group goes on at 6:55 pm PT, between sets from Whiskey Myers (5:40-6:25) and Lana Del Rey (8:10-9:10).

Mumford & Sons released a new album, Rushmere, last month, so Stagecoach attendees can expect the trio to mix in recent favorites like the title track and “Caroline” with familiar hits, including “I Will Wait,” “The Wolf,” and “Guiding Light.”

You can find the complete Stagecoach 2025 lineup (now including Mumford & Sons) below.