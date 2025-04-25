Mumford & Sons Are A Surprise Addition To The Stagecoach 2025 Lineup

The Stagecoach 2025 lineup just got a little bigger. The country-focused music festival announced that Mumford & Sons will play the Palomino Stage on Friday, April 25 (today!). The group goes on at 6:55 pm PT, between sets from Whiskey Myers (5:40-6:25) and Lana Del Rey (8:10-9:10).
Mumford & Sons released a new album, Rushmere, last month, so Stagecoach attendees can expect the trio to mix in recent favorites like the title track and “Caroline” with familiar hits, including “I Will Wait,” “The Wolf,” and “Guiding Light.”
You can find the complete Stagecoach 2025 lineup (now including Mumford & Sons) below.
Stagecoach 2025 Lineup
49 Winchester
Abby Anderson
Abi Carter
Alana Springsteen
Alexandra Kay
Angel White
Anne Wilson
Annie Bosko
Ashley McBryde
Austin Snell
Avery Anna
Backstreet Boys
Blessing Offor
Brent Cobb
Brothers Osborne
Bryan Martin
Carly Pearce
Chayce Beckham
Colby Acuff
Conner Smith
Creed
Crystal Gayle
Dasha
Diplo’s Honkytonk
Drake Milligan
Drew Parker
Dylan Gossett
Dylan Scott
Flatland Cavalry
George Birge
Goo Goo Dolls
Jelly Roll
John Morgan
Kashus Culpepper
Koe Wetzel
Lana Del Rey
Lanie Gardner
Louie TheSinger
Luke Combs
Maddox Batson
Mae Estes
Midland
Mumford & Sons
Myles Kennedy
Nelly (25 Years of Country Grammar)
Nikki Lane
Niko Moon
Noeline Hofmann
Sammy Hagar
Scotty McCreery
Shaboozey
Sierra Ferrell
Sturgill Simpson
Tanner Usrey
The Bacon Brothers
The Castellows
The Wilder Blue
Tiera Kennedy
Tigerlily Gold
Tommy James & The Shondells
T-Pain
Tracy Lawrence
Treaty Oak Revival
Tucker Wetmore
Vincent Mason
Waylon Wyatt
Whiskey Myers
Zach Bryan