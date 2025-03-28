Mumford & Sons are in the midst of a new era: At the top of 2025, they announced their latest album, Rushmere. The album was released today (March 28), and to celebrate, the trio has announced a tour of arenas and amphitheaters across North America.
The shows kick off in June and go through to the end of October, with a gap of a couple months in the middle of the run.
Tickets for the North American dates go on sale on April 4, and more information can be found on the band’s website.
Mumford & Sons’ 2025 Tour Dates
05/25 — Liverpool, UK @ Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025
06/05 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
06/09 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre*
06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl†
06/14 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†
06/17 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center†
06/18 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center†
06/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center†
06/21 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡
06/22 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion†
06/24 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage†
07/04 — Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
07/07 — Verona, Italy @ Arena di Verona
07/18 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre§
07/19 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
07/21 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
07/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
07/24 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater#
07/26 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre#
07/27 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium#
07/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park||
07/31 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater||
08/08 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium~
10/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center**
10/09 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center**
10/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum**
10/12 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena**
10/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center**
10/16 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center**
10/17 — Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell**
10/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena**
10/20 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena**
10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena††
10/24 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center††
10/25 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center††
10/26 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena††
11/06 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
11/08 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
11/10 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
11/12 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
11/13 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
11/14 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena
11/16 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
11/17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
11/19 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
11/20 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
11/21 — Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
11/23 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/25 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Sagres Campo Pequeno
11/29 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena††
11/30 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena††
12/02 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hyrdo††
12/03 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live††
12/05 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena††
12/07 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena††
12/08 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena††
12/10 — London, UK @ The O2††
12/11 — London, UK @ The O2††
* with Divorce
† with Good Neighbours
‡ with Gigi Perez
§ with Japanese Breakfast
^ with Madison Cunningham
# with Gregory Alan Isakov
|| with Margo Price
~ with Lucius
** with Michael Kiwanuka
†† with Sierra Ferrell
Rushmere is out now via Island Records/Glassnote Records. Find more information here.