Mumford & Sons are in the midst of a new era: At the top of 2025, they announced their latest album, Rushmere. The album was released today (March 28), and to celebrate, the trio has announced a tour of arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

The shows kick off in June and go through to the end of October, with a gap of a couple months in the middle of the run.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale on April 4, and more information can be found on the band’s website.