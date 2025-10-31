Orville Peck just wrapped filming on the 2026 Street Fighter movie, in which he plays Vega. Now, it’s time to get back to music, as today (October 31), Peck announces a new EP, Appaloosa.

The news is accompanied by the release of a new single, “Drift Away.” It’s a classic cowboy crooner from Peck, his throwback-style voice dripping like honey on the epic instrumental.

Meanwhile, Peck also has his 7th annual rodeo coming up next month, from November 14 to 16 in Pioneertown, California at Pappy & Harriet’s. The event will feature performances from Peck, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Joy Oladokun, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Allison Russell, and others. More info is available on the event website.

Listen to “Drift Away” above and find the Appaloosa cover art and tracklist below.