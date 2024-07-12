Country music is undergoing a fresh-faced renaissance, but masked crooner Orville Peck has been a darling of the genre for a while. However, that doesn’t stop the “C’mon Cry, Baby” singer from signing on for collaborations with musicians outside its confines.

Today (July 12) that streak continues. Orville Peck and Beck’s came together for “Death Valley High.” The addictingly energetic and punchy song is a sonic experience worth abandoning your inhibitions for.

In the track’s official video, directed by Austin Peters, each Grammy Award winner enjoys all the glamour a VIP-only bar can offer, as special guests Sharon Stone and Gigi Goode give into the recording artists’ charm. Peck is known for his moody ballad, while Beck is praised for his intrinsic musicianship. Neither abandon their core on “Death Valley High.” Instead, they find a way to inject an intoxicating level of good ole fashion fun.

“Death Valley High” is the second offering from Peck’s forthcoming duets album, Stampede. With guest appearances from Diplo and Kylie Minogue on lead single “Midnight Ride” and Beck on “Death Valley High,” it is clear Peck called in quite a few well worth it favors.

Watch Peck and Beck’s video for “Death Valley High” above.

Stampede is out 8/2 via Warner. Find more information here.