Prolific music producer Jack Antonoff has tons of music arriving soon. In addition to the new self-titled Bleachers album, which is out this March, Antonoff is lending his producer hand to a promising collective of artists.
Antonoff has curated the soundtrack for Apple TV+’s new series, The New Look, a period piece telling the story of fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries in the era of World War II, pioneering modern fashion. Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche stars as Coco Chanel. Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close also star alongside Mendelsohn and Binoche.
The show’s soundtrack features 10 new recordings produced by Antonoff, performed by Florence + The Machine, Perfume Genius, Joy Oladokan, Bartees Strange, The 1975, Lana Del Rey, and more. The first of the songs, Florence + The Machine’s “White Cliffs Of Dover” arrives next Wednesday, January 31.
You can see the cover art and tracklist below.
Jack Antonoff’s The New Look Soundtrack Album Cover Art
Jack Antonoff’s The New Look Soundtrack Tracklist
1. “White Cliffs Of Dover” by Florence + The Machine
2. “Now Is The Hour” by The 1975
3. “Blue Skies” by Lana Del Rey
4. “What A Difference A Day Makes” by Perfume Genius
5. “La Vie En Rose” by Nick Cave
6. “It’s Only A Paper Moon” by Beadbadoobee
7. “I Wished Upon The Moon” by Joy Oladokan
8. “You Always Hurt The One You Love” by Bartees Strange
9. “I Cover The Waterfront” by Sam Dew
10. “Almost Like Being In Love” by Bleachers
The New Look soundtrack is out 4/3 via Shadow Of The City and Dirty Hit. Find more information here.
The New Look premieres 2/14 on Apple TV+ with three episodes, and additional episodes streaming weekly.