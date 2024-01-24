Prolific music producer Jack Antonoff has tons of music arriving soon. In addition to the new self-titled Bleachers album, which is out this March, Antonoff is lending his producer hand to a promising collective of artists.

Antonoff has curated the soundtrack for Apple TV+’s new series, The New Look, a period piece telling the story of fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries in the era of World War II, pioneering modern fashion. Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche stars as Coco Chanel. Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close also star alongside Mendelsohn and Binoche.

The show’s soundtrack features 10 new recordings produced by Antonoff, performed by Florence + The Machine, Perfume Genius, Joy Oladokan, Bartees Strange, The 1975, Lana Del Rey, and more. The first of the songs, Florence + The Machine’s “White Cliffs Of Dover” arrives next Wednesday, January 31.

You can see the cover art and tracklist below.