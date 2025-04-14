Post Malone’s pivot into country music has been a success, as his first album in the genre, 2024’s F-1 Trillion, was a No. 1 hit, and he also landed a chart-topping single with the Morgan Wallen collaboration “I Had Some Help.”

Well, there’s good news for fans of Posty’s new era: He has a new country album in the works, as he confirmed with Billboard.

He noted that he’s made two trips to Nashville to work on the project with collaborators like Ernest, Hardy, and Thomas Rhett, saying, “We just have fun. We just sit and f*cking talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.” Malone also said he’s “made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which ones rock and which ones sock.”

He revealed that his band has already done some recording “and they’re f*cking killing it,” continuing, “I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”

Malone also said of his albums Twelve Carat Toothache and Austin, and how they relate to his newer material:

“[They weren’t] really… I don’t want to say not well received, but, you know, it was something that I had to do. We just slowed everything down and that’s kind of what I was going through at that point. And [F-1 Trillion] was just f*cking b*tching. It was so fun to make. And I said in an interview a while ago, ‘When I’m 30 years old, I’m gonna make a country record.’ And I made it at 29, so I wasn’t too far off. But you know, it just happened naturally. I was like, ‘F*ck it, let’s go to Nashville. Let’s give it a go.’ I think finally bringing the fun back into what I was doing really showed on the record. And I think a lot of folks had fun listening to it. And we’re going to attempt to do it again. I’m excited to keep going.”

Check out the full interview here.