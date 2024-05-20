Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated May 25, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Hozier — “Too Sweet” “Too Sweet” is Hozier’s biggest hit to date, and now the former No. 1 hangs on to round out this week’s top 10. 9. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” “Espresso” is a bona fide hit and it’s fresh off getting some major exposure via Carpenter performing the tune on Saturday Night Live.

8. Taylor Swift — “Fortnight” Feat. Post Malone It’s not often you see Taylor Swift without a song in the top 5 these days, but here we are, with her Post Malone collaboration “Fortnight” resting at No. 8. 7. Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar — “Like That” The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has pretty much died down at this point, but there are still some remnants of it on the charts, including the track that started it all.

6. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Swims’ No. 6 position with “Lose Control” begins the section of this week’s chart owned by newcomers with their first major hits. “Lose Control” was previously No. 1, and it got bumped up from No. 10 last week. 5. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things Similar story for Boone: Breakout hit that peaked at No. 2, rising from No. 9 to No. 5 this week.

4. Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” After achieving a peak at No. 3 and descending to No. 5, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has settled in the middle at No. 4 on the new chart. 3. Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby” Richman has a Song Of The Summer contender with the TikTok hit “Million Dollar Baby,” which is down a spot this week from its previous high at No. 2.