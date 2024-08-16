Earlier today, Post Malone released his latest album, F-1 Trillion. Typically, artists wait more than a few hours before dropping their next album. Then there’s Post Malone: He just released F-1 Trillion: Long Bed, a deluxe edition of the album that basically adds another completely new album to the tracklist with nine fresh songs.
While the base F-1 Trillion album is focused on collaborations, the Long Bed tracks are all solo tunes. The expanded album now spans 27 tracks and runs for just shy of 90 minutes.
Listen to one of the new songs, “Fallin’ In Love,” above. Check out the F-1 Trillion: Long Bed cover art and tracklist below.
Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion: Long Bed Album Cover Artwork
Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion: Long Bed Tracklist
1. “Wrong Ones” Feat. Tim McGraw
2. “Finer Things” Feat. Hank Williams Jr.
3. “I Had Some Help” Feat. Morgan Wallen
4. “Pour Me A Drink” Feat. Blake Shelton
5. “Have The Heart” Feat. Dolly Parton
6. “What Don’t Belong To Me”
7. “Goes Without Saying” Feat. Brad Paisley
8. “Guy For That” Feat. Luke Combs
9. “Nosedive” Feat. Lainey Wilson
10. “Losers” Feat. Jelly Roll
11. “Devil I’ve Been” Feat. Ernest
12. “Never Love You Again” Feat. Sierra Ferrell
13. “Missin’ You Like This” Feat. Luke Combs
14. “California Sober” Feat. Chris Stapleton
15. “Hide My Gun” Feat. Hardy
16. “Right About You”
17. “M-E-X-I-C-O” Feat. Billy Strings
18. “Yours”
19. “Fallin’ In Love”
20. “Dead At The Honky Tonk”
21. “Killed A Man”
22. “Ain’t How It Ends”
23. “Hey Mercedes”
24. “Go To Hell”
25. “Two Hearts”
26. “Who Needs You”
27. “Back To Texas”
F-1 Trillion: Long Bed is out 8/16 via Republic. Find more information here.