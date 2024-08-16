Earlier today, Post Malone released his latest album, F-1 Trillion. Typically, artists wait more than a few hours before dropping their next album. Then there’s Post Malone: He just released F-1 Trillion: Long Bed, a deluxe edition of the album that basically adds another completely new album to the tracklist with nine fresh songs.

While the base F-1 Trillion album is focused on collaborations, the Long Bed tracks are all solo tunes. The expanded album now spans 27 tracks and runs for just shy of 90 minutes.

Listen to one of the new songs, “Fallin’ In Love,” above. Check out the F-1 Trillion: Long Bed cover art and tracklist below.