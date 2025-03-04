Certified good tipper Post Malone’s The Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll kicks off next month. Select dates along the trek will feature a “Travelin’ Tailgate,” a stadium parking lot party featuring live music, food, exclusive merch, carnival games, tattoos by Malone’s personal tattoo artists from Oxford Circle Tattoos, and, of course, lots of Bud Light.

Per a press release, the event is free and open to the public and is being billed as “a larger-than-life parking lot party for everyone to enjoy ahead of select Big Ass Stadium tour dates.” It continued, “From the moment gates open, a DJ will set the tone before transitioning into performances by local artists, keeping the energy high all day long. The parking lot will absolutely turn into a full-scale party.”

The event is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. at each stop. You can find more information here.

Check out which shows will have the “Travelin’ Tailgate” below.