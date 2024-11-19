Post Malone is in his country era at the moment, and next year, he’ll be teaming up with one of the genre’s biggest stars, Jelly Roll, and hitting the road: Today (November 19), he announced The Big Ass Stadium Tour.
Jelly Roll will be present for all but a couple of shows (sorry to fans in Miami and Glendale), while Sierra Ferrell is supporting on the first half of the tour.
Notably, the tour dates as listed on Malone’s X (formerly Twitter) post include shows on April 13 and 20 in Indio, California. Unless Malone just happens to be playing some standalone shows at the same time as Coachella 2025 elsewhere in Indio (which, of course, is unlikely), this all but confirms he’s performing at the festival.
For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale, and registration for it is open now via Ticketmaster. The general on-sale starts November 26 at noon local time via Live Nation.
Check out the list of dates below.
Post Malone and Jelly Roll’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Big Ass Stadium Tour
04/29/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium^
05/03/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium^
05/07/2025 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome^
05/09/2025 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium^
05/11/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium^
05/13/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium^
05/18/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field^
05/20/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium^
05/22/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field^
05/24/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park^
05/26/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^
05/28/2025 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium^
05/29/2025 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park^
05/31/2025 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/02/2025 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium
06/04/2025 — New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/08/2025 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium*
06/10/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
06/13/2025 — Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
06/15/2025 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/21/2025 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium*
06/24/2025 — Boise, ID @ Albertsons Stadium
06/26/2025 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
06/28/2025 — Portland, OR @ Providence Park
07/01/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
* without Jelly Roll
^ with Sierra Ferrell