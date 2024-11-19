Post Malone is in his country era at the moment, and next year, he’ll be teaming up with one of the genre’s biggest stars, Jelly Roll, and hitting the road: Today (November 19), he announced The Big Ass Stadium Tour.

Jelly Roll will be present for all but a couple of shows (sorry to fans in Miami and Glendale), while Sierra Ferrell is supporting on the first half of the tour.

Notably, the tour dates as listed on Malone’s X (formerly Twitter) post include shows on April 13 and 20 in Indio, California. Unless Malone just happens to be playing some standalone shows at the same time as Coachella 2025 elsewhere in Indio (which, of course, is unlikely), this all but confirms he’s performing at the festival.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale, and registration for it is open now via Ticketmaster. The general on-sale starts November 26 at noon local time via Live Nation.

Check out the list of dates below.