By all accounts, it seems like Post Malone is a pretty solid dude. Now there’s a new story to back that up, of Posty leaving a $20,000 tip for a waitress on Christmas Eve.

In an interview with Music Mayhem (as People notes), the waitress — Renee Brown, a single mother — spoke about Malone’s visit to the Houston dive bar where she works, saying:

“I continued my close and collected all my checks and started to enter my tips. Then I got to his. It was a tip for 20,000 dollars. […] I immediately broke down crying. It was a very emotional night already being away from home, being swamped behind the bar, trying to process that they were even there and then the tip on top. […] I finally got a chance to stop cleaning and talk to him some more and thank him. I know I was crying and thanking him, but he has no ideas exactly how much this meant to me. […] Things have been extremely difficult, and this was truly a blessing that I can’t fully put into words. The visit alone was absolutely amazing and something I could talk about and remember for the rest of my life.”

She also said, “Going into work Christmas Eve, I was so sad I had to leave my baby girl to go to work. Oblivious that God would send me a Christmas miracle. This is hands-down the most humble, personable celebrity I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. He changed my life on Christmas f*cking Eve, and will forever be grateful. Thank you so much, Austin.”

