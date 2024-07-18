Post Malone Can Do Anything, Including Country

Post Malone picked up the blue Bud Light cowboy hat, one unseen fan’s token of appreciation chucked onto the stage. He coolly placed it on his head without skipping a beat while singing “I Had Some Help” — his and Morgan Wallen’s omnipresent Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper from Post’s forthcoming F-1 Trillion country album. Malone moved so seamlessly that it could have passed as rehearsed choreography. But nothing about Post Malone is calculated. That’s why 1,400 people flocked to his Bud Light-sponsored A Night In Nashville concert at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday night, July 16.

Some slept overnight outside of the venue, some camped out in miniature pools, and some flew from Denmark. All of them sought proximity to Post Malone’s relentless authenticity.

Before the show, Lori Sutton unexpectedly met Malone backstage. Her husband, the Grammy-winning bluegrass/country acoustic guitarist and Nashville session musician Bryan Sutton, played on F-1 Trillion and strummed behind him at Marathon Music Works. Malone’s perpetual humility has impressed Lori. “I just told him, ‘You’re a joyful ray of sunshine,'” she said of their backstage interaction. “Because he is!”

One fan named Jordan recalled discovering Malone as Justin Bieber’s opening act on the 2016 Purpose World Tour — back when Malone’s disruptive Soundcloud rap/trap 2015 debut “White Iverson” was his only mainstream song. She and her friend, who had won tickets from Bud Light’s A Night In Nashville contest, cited Malone’s genuine demeanor as the crux of their longstanding fandom. His first country album release on August 16 will just be icing on the cake. “It’s the cool thing for artists to try to go country right now, but his album will be the one that sticks,” Jordan said.

“Posty!” chants broke out when the lights cut out, and the cheers amplified when Malone casually jaunted on stage, waved, and perched on his chair behind a cooler. The nine-time-diamond-certified star opened with a mesmerizing arrangement of the 21 Savage-assisted “Rockstar,” his first of six Hot 100 No. 1 hits. The rest of his set reasserted that no one so endearingly embodies star power quite like Post Malone, whether it be at the world’s largest festivals or in a setting as intimate as this. (It does not hurt that “ladies and gentlemen,” “yes, ma’am,” or “y’all” occupy a high percentage of his sentences.)

Malone donned a Chateau Marmont camouflage trucker hat, tucked-in Western shirt, carpenter jeans, and cowboy boots. He intermittently took drags from the cigarette affixed to his fingers and initiated a toast with his audience by raising his beer. Malone’s appeal has never been bound to genre, though everything he touches turns to pop — I can confirm that Gwen Stefani danced and fist-pumped to Malone and Blake Shelton’s country duet “Pour Me A Drink” with equal fervency as to Malone’s past crossover staples “Sunflower” and “Circles” — because his signature genre-blending has always resonated as a natural extension of his heart.

After Malone welcomed Blake Shelton to the stage, Shelton proclaimed, “It’s a Post Malone world we’re livin’ in!” before they launched into “Pour Me A Drink” and Shelton’s 2004 Billboard Hot Country Songs No. 1 “Some Beach.” Shelton posed an indisputable claim, but Malone still thoughtfully redirected admiration toward Shelton and his following guests.

Malone also welcomed Joe Nichols, Sierra Ferrell (“possibly the best singer I’ve ever heard in my entire f*cking life”), and HARDY (“one of the most beautiful men I’ve ever met”). He lauded Nichols for “one of the best-written songs” he’d ever heard and enjoyed the hell out of performing Nichols’ 2002 chart-topper “Brokenheartsville.” He played unreleased F-1 Trillion tracks “Never Love You Again” and “Would You Hide My Gun” with Ferrell and HARDY, respectively. He politely, almost sheepishly, asked whether they’d stick around to rip through covers of “Jackson” and “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die).”