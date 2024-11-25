In recent weeks, chart watchers have been intently keeping an eye on the Billboard Hot 100, to see if Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has what it takes to become the longest-running No. 1 single in chart history. Prior to the latest chart (dated November 30), the song had been on top for 18 weeks, one shy of the 19-week record set by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.”

Well, the top 10 of the new chart is out now, and sure enough, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is No. 1 yet again, for a 19th total week, and has tied the all-time record. While the song is knotted for the overall record, it does extend its reign as the longest-running No. 1 song by a performer without an accompanied artist.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is excelling across the Billboard chart landscape: It’s also No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart for a 17th week and on the Hot Country Songs chart for a 23rd week.

Meanwhile, Teddy Swims just achieved a more under-the-radar accomplishment: “Lose Control,” at No. 4 this week, is in the top 10 for a 45th week, which is now the second-most of all time, behind only The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” with 57 top-10 weeks.