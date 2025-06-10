Back in December 2024, Shaboozey hit a milestone that most musicians will never get to enjoy: One of his songs, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Now, Spotify has honored him for the achievement and the moment made him emotional.

This past weekend, Shaboozey was performing at Spotify House in Nashville. Towards the end of his set, he was surprised on stage by a Spotify employee, who noted that his song currently has over 1.3 billion streams. Shaboozey got teary at that, covering his face and wiping tears from his eyes. He then smiled wide as he was presented with a plaque commemorating the billion streams “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has racked up. Here’s a video of the moment.

Meanwhile, he recently spoke out in defense of Megan Moroney, his co-presenter at the 2025 AMAs who some thought he had beef with after her comment about country music’s origins. He explained, “Just want to clear something up: my reaction at the AMAs had nothing to do with Megan Moroney! She’s an incredibly talented, hardworking artist who’s doing amazing things for country music and I’ve got nothing but respect for her. I’ve seen some hateful comments directed at her today, and that’s not what this moment was about. Let’s not twist the message – she is amazing and someone who represents the country community in the highest light!”