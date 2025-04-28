The Most Stylish Cowboys And Cowgirls At Stagecoach 2025

This year’s Stagecoach Festival is in the books and music fans flocked to Indio, California for three days of music, BBQ, and their best cowboy-inspired outfits. The growing sense is that dressing up in your Western fit is as much a part of the fun as all the music and food and activities that the festival has programmed. Just as dance music fans loved their revealing, colorful ensembles a decade past, now country music is getting in on the fun. This is country music prom, and everyone’s invited.

Cowboy hats were everywhere, with trucker hats not far behind. Boots were the footwear of choice, while buckles and denim gave outfits timeless personality custom to the wearer. And, of course, with the heat more temperate than years past, that didn’t stop people from showing skin before bundling up at night. For an event that features Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, and many more, lifestyle vibes carried the day, with the sheer amount of fun that the attendees were having with their friends being the most lasting impression.

Check out the photos of the best dressed cowboys and cowgirls that we saw at Stagecoach 2025, and check out the rest of our coverage from the event here.