America’s premiere country music festival, Stagecoach, is about to touch down on the Empire Polo Club fields! Stagecoach isn’t just the best place to catch the hottest country artists right now (a field that keeps expanding, like the genre itself with Lana Del Rey and Nelly set as main acts), it’s also the best place to experience the magical desert basin of the Coachella Valley and the towering heights of the surrounding mountains, which glitter in earthy red and orange tones. There is something about walking amongst the most stylish people on earth, listening to some good ‘ol country, surrounded by the picturesque views out of an Old West classic that feels unique. It’s like being simultaneously in the past and the future, and what better way to enjoy all the views, vibes and music than with some tasty eats? This year, the festival will put special focus on BBQ and comfort food with concepts from beloved celebrity chefs (shout out to Guy Fieri, who has curated a group of award-winning pit bosses), Michelin-starred chefs, and some So-Cal staples, offering one of the best food lineups you’ll see at a festival all year. There is plenty to eat at this year’s Stagecoach, so follow your nose! But to make things a bit easier on you, we curated a short list of five eateries you absolutely must try. This list is a mix of our personal favorites and places we’re most hyped to try. Let’s dive in!

Big Lee’s BBQ By Rashad Jones Why We’re Excited: With BBQ being such a big presence at Stagecoach this year, we couldn’t drop a list of the eats we’re most excited about without including easily the most hyped BBQ spot to hit the Empire Polo Club grounds this year. Big Lee’s comes from self-proclaimed BBQ nerd Rashad Jones, the winner of Guy Fieri’s Food Network challenge show Guy’s Big Project. Jones has since gone on to be crowned Food Network’s Master of ‘Que after winning the network’s BBQ Brawl. He has also been featured on Diners, Drive Ins and Dives, and Big Lee’s was named one of the best BBQ Spots in the US by Food and Wine Magazine. So we’ll be hitting Big Lee’s BBQ with expectations sky-high. Considering Jones accolades and a menu that includes brisket, ribs, and pulled pork sandwiches, we’re willing to bet Jones’ is going to come away from Stagecoach an even bigger star than he already is. Afters Ice Cream Why We’re Excited: Expect to see us somewhere on the festival grounds crouched in a corner, absolutely devouring an Afters Milky Bun like some sort of feral animal. Not just because the desert heat has turned us insane — though, there is that too — but because Milky Buns are that delicious. Imagine a giant scoop of the coldest ice cream sandwiched between a warm glazed donut bun, and then increase whatever enjoyment you get out of that by ten because at Stagecoach, you’ll be enjoying said cold treat in nearly 100-degree weather. Afters isn’t just a smart pick, it’s a must.

Le Burger by Camphor Why We’re Excited: One of Los Angeles’ best bistros is coming to Indio! The Michelin-starred Camphor combines classic French culinary prestige with Southeast Asian flavors — which sounds fancy, but they also make a pretty damn good simple cheeseburger they’ve dubbed “Le Cheeseburger.” Ever wonder what the cheeseburger from The Menu tastes like? It’s probably something like this (without you know, a side of murder). Camphor’s Le Burger is made from Wagyu beef smothered in a pan sauce made from beef fat and herbs, topped with perfectly caramelized onions and smoked Gouda, resulting in a burger so juicy and sumptuous that it’ll make you weak in the knees. It blows any burger you’ve ever had out of the water. Ronan Why We’re Excited: People are incredibly loyal to their region’s spin on pizza, and the consensus is that the greatest pizza is found in New York City, but we’re going to push back on that. While we recognize the beauty of a big foldable New York corner shop slice, Los Angeles takes a different approach to pizza than the Big Apple, and once you try it, you’ll have some serious doubts about the consensus pick. LA pizza differs from NYC in that it prioritizes high-quality ingredients and elevated preparation. Chef Daniel Cutler’s Ronan is one of the best showcases for what makes LA pizza so special. Expect Neapolitan-style wood fire pizza topped with the freshest and most local ingredients. Our go-to is the Margherita, which features a sauce prepared from ripe San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, pecorino calabrese, and mozzarella. We can promise this: it’ll be the best pizza you eat you’ve ever had at a music festival, and quite possible, your life.