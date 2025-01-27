The 2025 Super Bowl is set, and Taylor Swift will presumably be in attendance: Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs aren’t the only team with musical superfans, though: Zach Bryan grew up in Oklahoma, but he’s throwing his support behind Philly, so much so that in celebration of them making the big game, he decided to share “Blue Jean Baby,” a new song.

Announcing the track on Instagram, Bryan wrote, “BIRDS WIN. OUT AT MIDNIGHT. SEE YALL IN NEW ORLEANS. EP AND ALBUM BY THE END OF THE YEAR.” Then in an Instagram Story, he sought to temper expectations for the track, saying, “also! blue jean baby was a demo turned into a half song that people have been asking for for a long time. Praying no one expects anything more than that out of it. Excited it’ll be out into the world!”

As Bryan indicated in his initial Instagram post, he has a new album coming out this year. Earlier this month, he also enlisted Matthew McConaughey to help him announce Motorbreath, a film about a road trip and the making of “one final major-label album.”

Listen to “Blue Jean Baby” above.