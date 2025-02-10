Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show was hotly anticipated, and the rapper definitely delivered. Towards the end of the set, Lamar busted out the track everybody was waiting for: “Not Like Us.”

It was reported ahead of the big game that Lamar would indeed perform the Drake diss track, but that there was some uncertainty about how the network would handle it, given that the song is currently at the center of defamation allegations.

Well, Lamar found a way to make it work, by cutting out the line where he alleges Drake is a “pedophile” (although everybody watching knows the lyric already). Perhaps the most viral moment of the performance, though, was when he called out Drake by name (as he does on the original song), saying, “Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young.” What made the moment pop off online, though, is that Lamar looked right down the barrel of the camera and smiled wide as he said it, which made for quite the screenshot that was shared heavily on social media.

Meanwhile, elsewhere during the set, Lamar also performed “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” “DNA,” “Euphoria,” “Man At The Garden,” “Peekaboo,” “Luther” (with SZA), “All The Stars” (also with SZA), and “TV Off.”

Watch the full halftime show here.