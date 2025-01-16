The good news is that Zach Bryan has two new projects on the way. The potentially bad news is that the future after them is currently unclear.

In an audio-only Instagram post shared by Bryan yesterday (January 15), Matthew McConaughey does a 30-second voiceover in which he teases a new film from Bryan, along with his “final major-label album.” He says:

“This is not a film about a band. This is a film about a boy from Oklahoma, a boy who joined the Navy with a love of writing. That writing connected with people — a lot of people. This film is about a group of best friends taking a two-week motorcycle ride across America while recording one final major-label album. Oh, and the title of the film, you ask? Motorbreath.”

This comes after Bryan has expressed some discontent with some of his recent experiences with fame. On Instagram earlier this month, he wrote, “All you f*ckn weird couch warriors attacking and belittling my friends on the internet because you’re assuming I have a girlfriend are weird as hell and should be studied for science. Everyone wonders why I quit touring and don’t want to be attached to music anymore. meanwhile you’re calling my friends ugly and harassing them?”

He also wrote, “Everyone wants you to have fun and make great music but you guys are making it really hard to do that with my friends getting insulted and death threats everyday. Everyday I lose a little more faith in humanity and everyday I get closer to never being in the public’s eye again which is incredibly sad because I truly do really love humans and being happy and joking around and laughing a lot.”