Zach Bryan Is Fired Up As He Goes After ICE In A New Song Teaser

Zach Bryan isn’t afraid to keep his music releases informal. The country star will routinely share extended teasers of songs on social media, or just drop complete new songs without much warning. This time, Bryan dropped a new snippet on Instagram, and on it, he has some bones to pick.

The post is captioned, “the fading of the red white and blue,” seemingly the song’s title. As for the lyrics, they are as follows:

“Didn’t wake up dead or in jail

Some out-of-town boys been giving us hell

I got some bad news

I woke up missing you

My friends are all degenerates but they’re all I got

The generation to a story of dropping the plot

I heard the cops came

Cocky motherf*ckers, ain’t they?

And ICE is gonna come bust down your door

Try to build a house no one builds no more

But I got a telephone

Kids are all scared and all alone

The bar stopped bumping the rock, stopped rolling the middle

Fingers rising and it won’t stop showing

Got some bad news

The fading of the red, white, and blue.”

Elsewhere, Bryan is prepping to drop a new project, With Heaven On Top, at the start of 2026.

Listen to the teaser here.