Before Zach Bryan and Kings Of Leon released their recent collaboration “Bowery,” Bryan called it the “honor of my life.” It was a Bryan song featuring Kings Of Leon, and now Bryan has returned the favor by hopping on another track, this time with the band having the primary credit.

Today (August 22), they shared “We’re Onto Something,” a breezy, harmonica-laden Southern rocker.

This comes shortly after Bryan revealed that a new project titled With Heaven On Top is due for next January. Earlier this year, Bryan also teased an album called Motorbreath, sharing some spoken-word audio from Matthew McConaughey in which he says, “This is not a film about a band. This is a film about a boy from Oklahoma, a boy who joined the Navy with a love of writing. That writing connected with people — a lot of people. This film is about a group of best friends taking a two-week motorcycle ride across America while recording one final major-label album. Oh, and the title of the film, you ask? Motorbreath.”

As for Kings Of Leon, they’re fresh off the release of their 2024 album Can We Please Have Fun. “Bowery” and “We’re Onto Something” are the band’s first new songs since the album.

Listen to “We’re Onto Something” above.