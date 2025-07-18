Zach Bryan is prone to being mysterious, and now he’s at it again.

Back in February, Bryan teased on Instagram, “With Heaven On Top the EP is out sooner than not,” but did not offer a firm release date. But, today, he shared what is presumably the cover art for the project, which includes the title and a photo of Bryan and a dog in the woods by a body of water. In the post’s caption, Bryan indicated the project is set to be released on January 9, 2026.

He also released a song featuring Gabriella Rose called “Madeline.” The single art uses similar typography to the With Heaven On Top cover, so seemingly, the new song is set to be included on the project.

This is presumably on top of the album Bryan teased in January (or maybe With Heaven On Top is a new title for the album), sharing some spoken-word audio from Matthew McConaughey in which the actor says, “This is not a film about a band. This is a film about a boy from Oklahoma, a boy who joined the Navy with a love of writing. That writing connected with people — a lot of people. This film is about a group of best friends taking a two-week motorcycle ride across America while recording one final major-label album. Oh, and the title of the film, you ask? Motorbreath.”