Zach Bryan and Kings Of Leon performed together earlier this year. Now, the two entities, who both have roots in Oklahoma, have done more than that, as they’ve teamed up on a new song, “Bowery,” that was released today (August 8).

When Bryan announced the song a few days ago, he wrote on social media, “Honor of my life.” Kings Of Leon added in their own post, “Did a song with our friend. Had fun doing it. Couldn’t be more proud.”

This comes a few weeks after Bryan revealed that a new project called With Heaven On Top is set for release next January. Bryan has kept details about the release close to the vest, so it’s not clear if “Bowery” will be included on the project.

This past January, Bryan also teased an album called Motorbreath, sharing some spoken-word audio from Matthew McConaughey in which the actor says, “This is not a film about a band. This is a film about a boy from Oklahoma, a boy who joined the Navy with a love of writing. That writing connected with people — a lot of people. This film is about a group of best friends taking a two-week motorcycle ride across America while recording one final major-label album. Oh, and the title of the film, you ask? Motorbreath.”

Listen to “Bowery” above.