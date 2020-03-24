The Famous ‘Coronavirus Spring Breaker’ Has Offered A Seemingly Heartfelt Apology

Let’s be real, a good deal of us reacted in horror as we watched Brady Sluder — one of the many college kids who flocked to U.S. beaches for spring break in the middle of a global pandemic — respond to the coronavirus with little more than a shrug.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me.”

Stop calling it “corona,” Brady! That beer has already suffered enough.

After a pretty sizable chunk of humanity saw Brady’s blunder a whole grip of us decided “yo, f*ck this kid,” and Sluder has since been one of the faces of the #COVIDIOTS hashtag. Millennials everywhere, for the first time, tried to separate themselves from the obnoxiously named “Zoomers” (don’t let this be a thing) by claiming to be of an older generation.

On behalf of millennials, I am sorry for these people. (these are probably zoomers, though tbf) — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 18, 2020

Yeah, I believe they're part of Gen Z. I was born in 1993 and it's been a while since I ever had a proper Spring Break, I'm working from home during the pandemic. One of the girls said she turned 21 so she would be 1999, basically an older Zoomer. — CobiWan23🌹 (@CoderaThe1) March 21, 2020

This is GEN Z!!! — Tramaine Antoinette (@TramaineA_S) March 22, 2020

Brady’s behavior was grossly irresponsible, and this week The Hill has confirmed that at least five students returning to the University of Tampa in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus. Considering it takes anywhere between 2-14 days for those carrying the virus to show symptoms, this is undoubtedly, just the beginning.