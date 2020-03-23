It’s funny sometimes to think back to how naive I was when I first entered the job market. Even as someone who thought of myself as a cynic, on some level I really did believe that the economy rewarded our best and brightest. I lived by the same spoken and unspoken axioms of middle class achievers everywhere: study hard, be good at what you do, and the rest will follow. As ironic and iconoclastic and skeptical as we fancied ourselves, that’s the religion with which we gen X, Y, and older millennials were raised.

One of the very first realizations that hit once my peers and I joined the workforce was that, with few exceptions, the jobs whose function were the hardest to describe tended to pay the most. If your job was self-explanatory — plumber, mechanic, barista, even doctor and lawyer, to some extent, at least at the beginning — you were probably a lot worse off than someone who dealt in arcane financials, brokered, consulted, or “fostered relationships” between parties with even more money. Ah, “knowing people,” that’s the ticket. What a fool I’d been.

If I became disillusioned with my own childish notions of meritocracy the second I got a real job, the COVID-19 quarantine forever puts the lie to the idea that the invisible hand rewards those most necessary to a functioning society. While those of us with fake jobs (“non-essential” workers) are cooped up in our houses, people with real jobs (“essential” workers) are outside risking their health to keep us fed. With every day that goes by, more and more people are forced to reckon with how much we need grocery clerks, delivery drivers, the people who pick our fruits and vegetables and pack our meat, our healthcare workers (obviously) and childcare providers. This crisis exposes like no other before it whose work truly matters most. The message is louder than ever. Will we be able to hear it this time?

How long can we survive without hedge fund managers and consulting firms (and yes online writers)? Probably a really long time. Meanwhile, there’s food somewhere that needs to be harvested (you can’t postpone ripening like you can a shareholder meeting) that will literally rot in a field unless our lowest-paid workers (there’s actually a special exemption from the normal rules that keeps them from earning time-and-a-half after 40 hours) harvest it, so that some other minimum wage workers can gather together in a warehouse packing it, so that more low-wage workers can ship it to stores, where even more low wage workers can gather to stock the shelves and keep everyone protecting ourselves and our families from starving, all while risking their health and ignoring the normal rules. Ditto the people in a kitchen somewhere from whom we order takeout.

If the market is supposed to incentivize behavior that keeps civilization humming, why is it almost without exception our lowest-paid workers being asked to maintain business as usual? Why should they do it? It’s not the money, so it must be a sense of personal duty. Weird how quickly the amoral incentive machine turns maudlin in times of crisis. When Bernie Sanders said Michael Bloomberg was immoral for having more wealth than the bottom 125 million Americans in the Democratic debate, Bloomberg responded how billionaires generally respond to these kinds of situations. He shrugged and said, “Well, I earned it.”

Now ask yourself: how many billionaires are being asked to sacrifice their health and perform some indispensable task this month? How many cooks, truck drivers, meat-packing house workers, healthcare providers, delivery drivers, and grocery clerks are?

In an ideal world, should a grocery store clerk make Michael Bloomberg money? Well, in an ideal world no one would make Bloomberg money, but at the very least this quarantine should forever invalidate any justifications for wealth inequality that invoke “worth,” “sacrifice,” and some greater good to society. It’s plain now to see who’s being asked to sacrifice.

I first entered the job market at a time when the free credit flowed like wine, especially to the housing and financial markets. When the bubble burst and it all went to shit, the government bailed out the banks who had over-leveraged — who had made bad mortgages and sold bad securities based on them — while doing little to help the homeowners who still owed those banks money. We mostly gave those institutions more resources to collect while giving debtors nothing to pay them with. In fact Steve Mnuchin made an even bigger fortune foreclosing on those homeowners and now he’s the Secretary of the Treasury.