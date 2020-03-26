When Will You Get A Coronavirus Stimulus Check And What Will It Look Like?

Last night the Senate passed the $2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief stimulus bill which, in short, is set to provide cash assistance to regular Americans, Main Street businesses, corporations, and the hardest-hit airlines and manufacturers. The bill is now in the House’s hands where it is expected to pass sometime tomorrow after a vote. The full bill is something like 800 pages long and not only have we not read it, there is no way the lawmakers who signed it read every page either, so a lot of the information in the bill is still currently being unpacked.

Here is what we do know: yes, a majority of Americans will get money in their pockets, and fairly soon. Those with student loan payments won’t have to pay them until September 30th without penalty. Hospitals will be provided with $117 billion in extra funding, which is definitely a step in the right direction (but honestly, hospitals should get even more), and according to CNN, a public health and social emergency fund will be created to reimburse providers for all the expenses and potentially lost revenue that they’ll endure due to the coronavirus pandemic. $65 billion will go to hospitals, and the remaining amount will be funneled to doctors, nurses, and suppliers, with additional legislation that will reduce payments for hospitals caring for large numbers of uninsured or Medicaid patients that have contracted coronavirus. This’s huge if you’ve lost your employer’s health insurance as a result of being furloughed or laid off.

In the event you have lost your job, unemployment is also being greatly expanded and would allow workers who have lost their jobs earn an extra $600 a week for up to four months on top of their regular expected state benefits. Lawmakers are also currently trying to add 13 weeks of extended benefits to the regular 12-28. Luckily, these benefits also extend to contract workers in the gig economy, thanks to a provision added by Senator Bernie Sanders that would allow independent contractors like freelance workers rideshare drivers and other self-employed individuals to be eligible to receive federal aid, something those jobs traditionally lack, due to the absence of a corporate structure behind them. However, according to Business Insider, it isn’t yet clear how much money gig economy workers will qualify for. The maximum amount for unemployment payments generally varies state by state.

The stimulus bill is far from perfect (there is much to be said about its blindspots and ludicrous corporate giveaways) and does little to address the immediate needs of people who are already struggling as a result of the global pandemic, and absolutely nothing for undocumented Americans — but it’s not insignificant like a majority of Twitter would have you believe (around 125 million Americans will receive aid, which is 83% of tax filers). Now that we’ve given a general overview of the bill, here is everything you need to know about that stimulus check.