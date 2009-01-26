It’s About Time

This popped up a few days ago but it’s still worth posting today. It looks as if the Sixers are going to go with their retro unis and logo full time starting next season. Thank God, because the ones they’ve been playing in since the late 90’s have been atrocious. It will be nice to go back to the Dr. J/early Barkley-era unis.

It also got me to thinking about other old school unis that should come back full time. The Bucks? The Jazz?

Source: Sixers4Guidos (seriously) via The 700Level