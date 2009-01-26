This popped up a few days ago but it’s still worth posting today. It looks as if the Sixers are going to go with their retro unis and logo full time starting next season. Thank God, because the ones they’ve been playing in since the late 90’s have been atrocious. It will be nice to go back to the Dr. J/early Barkley-era unis.
It also got me to thinking about other old school unis that should come back full time. The Bucks? The Jazz?
Source: Sixers4Guidos (seriously) via The 700Level
Sonics – Slick Watts jersey…
i go with the nuggets (english/thompson era)unis…
the jazz (pistol era) ones are tight as well… imagine okur havin’ “MEMO” etched on the back of his jersey…
Sixers 4 Guidos…Hilarious ~
how about the gay pride old school denver unis
Warriors. Run TMC-era jerseys.
Warriors – The City
The Kings Baby Blue….the arco arena still has the colors
Damn that’s tight. It’s about time someone changed their jerseys for the better. I’m getting sick of the shiny coated, wack trimmed, ugly ass unis. Bring back unis with the regular round cut! But for real though, the Lakers should switch back to the ones they wore as throwbacks last year. Those are the regular unis that people recognize the Lakers with. Boston has kept theirs unchanged…stick with tradition.
In order:
1) Warriors during the RUN-TMC days like Brown mentioned.
2) New Jersey (ABA version)
3) Atlanta (80’s version). The blue in the current unis is bad.
4) Sonics when they return to Seattle. Seeing GP on TNT on Thursday brought back some good memories.
The Rockets original unis when everyone could stay healthy.
LMAO @ “seriously”…
glad you guys like the politically NON corretc name of my blog
thanks for putting the link, much appreciated, really
Regards from Italy
Ricky
I agree with the return to the classic Sixers style uniforms. I hope this means we can get rid of Hip Hop the rabbit as well.
Also, I know they are really ugly but it would be pretty funny to see them bring back the Dana Barros, Spoon, Hornacek, Tim Perry style uniforms from the early nineties. Maybe they can bring Manute Bol out at halftime to celebrate his career.
Maybe I’m the only one feeling it, but the raps need a Hardword classics night so we can see some throwbacks gettin rocked!
I think both the Bucks and Jazz have pretty decent looking jerseys now after having atrociously ugly ones recently.
lol What about the Milwaukee Bucks, with the actual Buck on it?
totally agree with don mega Nuggets jerseys
i think my fav sixers jerseys are the ai rookie jerseys..those were pretty dope..i do not hate the jerseys they have now but they have been changed slightly since they initially released them with AI in the late 90’s. overall i do not have much complaints but why are the hawks navy blue?? when did a hawk become blue..i agree i do not love the mcdonald colorway from the nique years but is having road red that much an issue??
yeah the raps def need a hardwood classics night. the bulls jersey with the cursive writing should come back.
Lakers need to switch back to the rounded collar yellow jerseys they wore last year. classic
…as long as the shorts stay long I don’t care what they wear.
Leave the nut-huggers on the shelves and we’re all cool
the raptors probably had the most creative jersey ever
the grizz need to go back to the big country ones
“Julius “The DR” EEERRRRRVVVVIIINNNGGGG!” – I miss the spectrum
the unis from iverson’s rookie year are the best. these early 80’s joints are blah and give me disturbing images of too much hair, ugly socks, and guys playing basketball wearing matsuflex man-panties.