’90s Wormhole: New ‘Stargate’ movie trilogy in the works from director Roland Emmerich

First “Cliffhanger,” now “Stargate.”

Only a short time after a reinvigorated remake of the former '90s actioner was revealed, MGM and Warner Bros. have announced that they'll be mounting an all-new “Stargate” movie trilogy with original director Roland Emmerich and co-writer Dean Devlin.

“The Stargate universe is one that we missed terribly, and we cannot wait to get going on imagining new adventures and situations for the trilogy,” said Emmerich and Devlin in a statement. “This story is very close to our hearts, and getting the chance to revisit this world is in many ways like a long lost child that has found its way back home.”

Starring James Spader, Kurt Russell and Jaye Davidson, “Stargate” grossed nearly $200 million worldwide and later spawned the small-screen continuation “Stargate SG-1,” which ran for ten seasons on Showtime (Seasons 1-5) and Syfy (Seasons 6-10) and was itself followed by a direct-to-DVD film entitled “Stargate: The Ark of Truth.” The franchise has since expanded into other mediums as well, including comic books, video games and novels.

