’90s Wormhole: New ‘Stargate’ movie trilogy in the works from director Roland Emmerich

05.29.14 4 years ago

First “Cliffhanger,” now “Stargate.”

Only a short time after a reinvigorated remake of the former '90s actioner was revealed, MGM and Warner Bros. have announced that they'll be mounting an all-new “Stargate” movie trilogy with original director Roland Emmerich and co-writer Dean Devlin.

“The Stargate universe is one that we missed terribly, and we cannot wait to get going on imagining new adventures and situations for the trilogy,” said Emmerich and Devlin in a statement. “This story is very close to our hearts, and getting the chance to revisit this world is in many ways like a long lost child that has found its way back home.”

Starring James Spader, Kurt Russell and Jaye Davidson, “Stargate” grossed nearly $200 million worldwide and later spawned the small-screen continuation “Stargate SG-1,” which ran for ten seasons on Showtime (Seasons 1-5) and Syfy (Seasons 6-10) and was itself followed by a direct-to-DVD film entitled “Stargate: The Ark of Truth.” The franchise has since expanded into other mediums as well, including comic books, video games and novels.

Are you looking forward to the new “Stargate” movie trilogy? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

[Deadline]

Around The Web

TAGSDEAN DEVLINROLAND EMMERICHSTARGATEStargate movie trilogyStargate trilogy

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP