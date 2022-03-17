The Golden State Warriors saw Steph Curry go down with an injury on Wednesday night during the team’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball during the second quarter of action and rolled up on Curry’s left leg, which drew the ire of Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

There was a whole lot of concern among the team about the health of their superstar guard with the playoffs right around the corner, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Curry got some good news and some bad news. While he is going to be sidelined indefinitely with a sprain in his foot, he did manage to avoid any sort of major structural injury.

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2022

“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said after the game, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that’s what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we’re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play.”

Smart defended himself by saying he dove for the ball in an attempt to make a play, and said it was unfortunate that Curry got hurt in the process. The Warriors are 47-23 on the year, putting them in third place in the Western Conference with a 3.5-game lead on the fourth and fifth seeds.