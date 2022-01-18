When the news of Activision Blizzard’s sale to Microsoft broke it led to a lot of questions about both companies and many of its IPs. However, while many of us immediately thought of the video game side, there was a cloud hanging over the deal that needed to be addressed.

The CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, has been under intense criticism ever since allegations against him stated that he not only knew about the massive sexual misconduct issues happening within the Blizzard branch of the company, but that he had threatened employees and had misconduct allegations against him as well.

The news about Kotick has led to demands across the industry that he step down, but so far he has remained CEO of Activision Blizzard. With a purchase on the way, this has left many wondering if that would mean Kotick will be stepping down in the process. As of right now, Kotick is expected to remain the CEO of Activision Blizzard through the sales process. While Microsoft said in its release that Kotick will remain the CEO of Activision Blizzard and “eventually report to Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer,” the Wall Street Journal would go on to report that Kotick is expected to leave the company once the deal closes.

Bobby Kotick, Activision’s longtime CEO, is expected to leave after the deal closes, according to people familiar with those plans. Microsoft had said in its announcement Tuesday that Mr. Kotick “will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard,” and that after the deal closes “the Activision Blizzard business will report to Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer. ” But the companies have agreed that he will depart once the deal closes, the people said.

It appears that the only reason Kotick is currently remaining in his position is to ensure that the purchase goes through. Before the news that Microsoft was purchasing Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer said in a statement internally that Microsoft was evaluating its relationship with Activision over the allegations.