Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is facing pressure to resign following a report from the Wall Street Journal that revealed he knew far more about the allegations going on within many companies under the Activision umbrella, as well some allegations that have been levied towards Kotick.

Since the report’s release, employees within the company have begun to emphatically demand Kotick’s immediate resignation or removal. An employee walkout was held to further emphasize their demand for Kotick’s removal. So far, Activision and Kotick have chosen to dig in and are attempting to keep him within his role as CEO. This hasn’t quieted employees, who are now signing a petition demanding Kotick’s removal.

Via the Washington Post:

Over 500 Activision Blizzard employees have signed a petition calling for the removal of CEO Bobby Kotick. "We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard," they write. https://t.co/D75HwxejVS — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) November 18, 2021

“We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership — and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers,” the letter says.

The petition comes around the same time as pressure for Kotick’s resignation increases outside the company. Both the heads of PlayStation and Xbox have sent internal emails to inform employees of their displeasure with Activision and Kotick’s response to the allegations. Both emails referenced the Wall Street Journal report and admonished Kotick.