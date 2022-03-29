One of the most anticipated games of 2022 was supposed to be the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild. First teased in 2019, information on the Breath of the Wild sequel has remained scarce. While we did get a new trailer for the game during Nintendo’s 2021 E3 presentation, the game remained without an official name. All we knew was that a new game was on the way and that it would feature an even larger world to explore than the previous game.

Unfortunately, that lack of information may have been due to the game not meeting target dates. In what felt like an unfortunate inevitability, Nintendo announced on Tuesday that the sequel to Breath of the Wild would be delayed into the Spring of 2023. In an announcement video, producer for the game Eiji Aonuma announced the delay promising an even larger world with even more features that have yet to be shown off to players.

While this is really unfortunate news, it’s most likely good news in the long run for those of us that loved the first game and want the next one to be even better. Nintendo has never been afraid to delay a game until it was ready and make sure it meets its quality standards before releasing. Some fans will remember that Breath of The Wild itself was originally supposed to be a Wii U game before it was delayed and turned into a Switch launch title alongside the Wii U version. Considering the result for that was arguably one of the best open world games ever made we think Nintendo probably has a good grasp on when a delay is for the good of the game.