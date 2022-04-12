Another PlayStation Exclusive, ‘Bugsnax,’ Is Going Multi-Platform

One of the defining traits of this console generation so far has been formerly-exclusive games breaking away from their exclusivity and becoming multiplatform titles. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, in particular, have seen a handful of its games move away from being exclusive and moved over to PC, the most notable of these being God of War.

On Tuesday, we saw a game that was originally a PlayStation exclusive not only announce it was going to soon be available on the PC, but also on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Bugsnax, a game that was a PlayStation 5 launch title, is going multiplatform. Not only that, but it’s coming to other consoles with a free DLC update that will add about three hours worth of new content to the game.

The Isle of BIGsnax update launches April 28th FREE for all Bugsnax players! And that's not all…the newly updated Bugsnax is coming to Xbox One + Series X|S + PC Game Pass, Nintendo Switch eShop, and Steam the same day! pic.twitter.com/rnH6REwWG7 — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) April 12, 2022

Bugsnax going multiplatform is a bit of a surprise, as a PlayStation launch title is jumping away from exclusivity so soon. It helps fuel the theory that permanent exclusivity is soon going to be a thing of the past. With places like Steam and Game Pass having huge user base potential, it doesn’t make sense for a third-party developer like Young Horses to remain on one console permanently. We’re even seeing PlayStation itself embrace this idea by putting more of its games on PC.

Bugsnax and its DLC will be available on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Switch on April 28. Game Pass subscribers will have access to the game on April 28 as well.