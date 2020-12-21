Cyberpunk 2077 refunds are still being settled across various platforms as the 2020 game of the year, kind of, continues to perform wildly for gamers, particularly on last-gen consoles. The outrage from frustrated buyers has subsided a bit now that more outlets have properly reviewed the title and given fair warning to anyone who didn’t preorder the game that there’s trouble looming.

All that’s left, really, is to wait for patches and updates to the game to make it more stable. Until then, though, we’re going to see plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 glitch videos go viral. And the latest one is truly something, with high-flying spectacle, unexpected levitation and a scene-capper straight out of a surprisingly funny action movie. The clip was uploaded to Reddit and quickly got shared across social media because it’s particularly wild. It starts, as many of these clips do, with a wild driving sequence where things immediately get crazy.

Our protagonist, V, is on a motorcycle and driving fairly fast down a street in Night City. The camera switches from third person to first person just as the fun really begins. Several cars are falling out of the sky, which is your first sign that something is amiss here. They barely avoid the taxi that falls to the pavement — or maybe glitch through it —but as they check behind them they lose track of what’s ahead.

The timing is perfect: when they turn back to the front of the vehicle it immediately crashes into another parked taxi, sending V flying. NPCs start to panic, the game’s combat mode engages and people start shooting. But V is plastered to the ground as NPCs cower in terror. V runs away from the gunfire and back toward the accident, which apparently sandwiched a taxi next to a panel van.

The taxi glitches to suddenly appear on top of the van, then on its side. The character moves around to the other side, where a man is walking on air out of the vehicle. He glitches to be right-side up, floating above the taxi, then turns to face V.

“Hola,” he says, right before the car blows up and he bursts into flames, dead.

If it weren’t a graphic depiction of a man being decapitated by an inexplicable explosion, it would be one of the funnier bits of comedy in a video game in some time. It’s not supposed to happen like this, clearly, but it is one of the more entertaining bits of content that has come from Cyberpunk 2077. Despite everything, the game is definitely managing to entertain. Just not the way it was designed.