Let’s be clear: Things could be going much better for the folks behind Cyberpunk 2077. The game, which had remarkably high expectations, fell flat on its face when it was rushed into being released. Instead of it being a potential game of the year, Cyberpunk is such a buggy mess on last-gen consoles that a power struggle between its developers and Sony led to it getting pulled from the PlayStation Store altogether.

There are some silver linings on this cloud, though. Thanks to things like patches, there may be new life breathed into the game that help it reach its potential down the road. And in the meantime, those of us who love glitches in video games get the occasional outstanding clip, like this one that made the rounds on Twitter on Saturday.

This one is art. The first time I saw it, I thought the glitch was going to be just a blackout that led to a loading screen or something, not “you will slowly ascend through the air, ostensibly to go meet the Lord.” While it’s hard to say this without seeing every single glitch that comes from this game, this one is going to go down as my favorite one barring something completely unforeseen.