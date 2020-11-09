FIFA 21 is, by all accounts, a very good sports video game. It features some gameplay updates to make things smoother and tweaks to its main game modes that most see as solid upgrades — you can read our review of the game here.

That said, this is a sports video game and, as such, somewhere deep in the code are bugs and glitches that will very occasionally surface to create disastrous and hilarious results that will make you want to launch a controller through your TV. These have not been nearly as prevalent as we’ve seen in, say, Madden 21, but they happen nonetheless and so far the leader in the clubhouse for the most WTF moment in FIFA 21 goes to this sequence that sees a goalie stop a breakaway and then not only stop a follow-up shot but score all the way on the other goal with his block of the follow-up shot.

The best part is the game’s slow-mo replay that shows the ball rocket off the goalie’s foot and travel like 100 yards in the air to go top shelf above the outstretched arms of the player’s goalie who was, understandably, not prepared for a perfect shot on goal to be coming his way.

Glitches are unavoidable in sports games, as there’s too many different possibilities to make every part of the game perfectly clean and operate under normal, real world physics. The goal is to minimize them as best as possible, but as we approach the next-generation of consoles and the realism of these games continues to improve, they stand out even more and become more frustrating (and, for those of us that get to watch them and not deal with them, hilarious).