‘FIFA 21’ Review: Small Tweaks And A Major Overhaul Are All Welcomed

EA Sports got a whole lot of flack for what happened with Madden NFL 21 earlier this year. The game had its charms, but on the whole, a certain kind of staleness and a bunch of gasp-inducing glitches caused the game to get panned by reviewers and gamers alike. While they are, of course, very different games, EA Sports got the chance to save face a bit a few months later with the release of its other behemoth video game franchise, FIFA 21.

Picking out why FIFA has a much better reputation than Madden is hard to identify. Perhaps it’s because of the inherent nature of the sports themselves, and one is more conducive to gaming than the other. Perhaps it’s because of the existence of a legitimate rival, as Madden has nothing while FIFA has Konami’s delightful PES series. Or perhaps it’s something else altogether, like this being a completely wrong read on the entire thing by someone who just likes FIFA more.

But whatever it is, EA Sports rolled out FIFA 21 last week, and unlike Madden, this is a solid, cohesive game that understands what it is and made improvements exactly where it had to. There’s one gigantic change in the game’s Career Mode, but otherwise, a number of the changes in FIFA were designed to make the game a little better in a bunch of different ways, rather than changing everything up in one fell swoop. The result is a wonderful game, and one that I am going to sink a whole lot of time into … well, at least until FIFA 22 comes out.

Let’s start with gameplay, which follows a pretty familiar path for those who are loyal to the series: Things feel awfully similar to the last game, only with a few tweaks. This has become commonplace among versions of the game under the Frostbite engine, which is very much a blessing and a curse. The familiarity that comes with playing FIFA is something that EA Sports seems to pride itself on, but every now and then, this leads to the game either feeling stale or a change not working, a la the game becoming far too defensive-minded last year to the point of feeling clumsy.

This year’s game finds the balance between “feel familiar” and “make little tweaks” nicely. The defending was the thing that stuck out to me — instead of games becoming hideous slop-fests, which they could easily feel like during FIFA 20, defending is more balanced this year. To add a counterbalance to that, though, you get punished if you dive into a tackle that does not work, so those who like to mash X/square or B/circle are put at an immediate disadvantage.

Passing feels far more controlled and not nearly as loose as it has in games past, which is bad for me as someone who likes to rip through balls like there’s no tomorrow, but is generally good for the game. And for those who are big fans of crosses and feel like they have been unnecessarily tricky, that isn’t quite as tough. EA Sports made it a point to tweak the fundamentals of football in this game — per its side: Passing, Blocking, Responsiveness, Manual Headers — and it was an unmitigated success.

Even something like how players move and interact with one another works. Agile Dribbling is fluid, Positioning Personality and Creative Runs are sharp additions to the game that make it feel more lifelike and responsive based off of how you want to play, and the Natural Collision System (the lynchpin of the improved defending) makes things feel less chaotic when players interact with one another on the pitch.It is important to mention here that I have not run into any sort of glitchy messes, so perhaps I am lucky there, but in terms of the gameplay, this is one of my favorite versions of FIFA in some time.