Xbox Announced A Garfield Xbox Series S And Everyone Wants One

Garfield, everyone’s favorite cat who hates Mondays and loves lasagna, has been all over video games as of late. He was recently announced as the first DLC character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, but his virtual takeover didn’t stop there.

Garfield will also receive a special Xbox Series S to coincide with his inclusion in Nickeloden All-Star Brawl. Xbox is hosting a sweepstake on Twitter for anyone that wants the special Garfield console. This actually isn’t the first time Xbox has done this — when All-Star Brawl initially came out, Xbox hosted a sweepstake for anyone that wanted to win a SpongeBob or Ninja Turtles-themed Xbox Series X.

Warning: do NOT feed your console lasagna. Follow and RT with #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes for a chance to win this custom Garfield Xbox Series S in celebration of @NickBrawlGame. Age 18+. Ends 12/23/21. Rules: https://t.co/yCF9A3cvV6 pic.twitter.com/itorAPJl9A — Xbox (@Xbox) December 10, 2021

Initially, the reactions to the Xbox were about what anyone would expect: jokes and memes. After all, it’s an Xbox with Garfield’s face staring back at them why would that not feel silly?

It’s a total party Xbox https://t.co/vFSSIemeJa pic.twitter.com/9AEQP7YT7m — I Think You Should Leave memes + Dangerous Nights (@ITYSL_memes) December 10, 2021

playing frontiers / alan wake 2 on a Garfield xbox pic.twitter.com/uF5RirXYEz — Thomas (@thomas_rsvd) December 10, 2021

Then there were a lot of jokes about whether or not the console would work on Mondays or not.

A Garfield Xbox? The very first console that doesn't work on Mondays? You gotta be kitten me. #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes https://t.co/1MQyYlqyi4 — Larry Matovina (@larrymatovina) December 10, 2021

#XboxGarfieldSweepstakes It’s nice and all but does it work on mondays? https://t.co/wtUuhFtRsb — ♌𝕊𝕚r (@SirSiryyaa) December 10, 2021

There were also plenty of people who genuinely really wanted this Xbox. Garfield has a whole lot of fans out there and those folks really want to see their favorite lasagna loving cat on an Xbox.

I shall nom the Xbox like Garfield noms lasagna. https://t.co/rvl7VpgwzI pic.twitter.com/YsmJEMHWPs — Alex (@palpadiarmuid) December 10, 2021

GARFIELD XBOX THIS IS LIKE A DREAM COME TRUE#XboxGarfieldSweepstakes https://t.co/ag0aiz2Ysj — kuli. (@kuliDreemurr) December 10, 2021

May the person who hates Mondays the most win.