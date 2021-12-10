Garfield Xbox
Twitter/Xbox
Xbox Announced A Garfield Xbox Series S And Everyone Wants One

by: Twitter

Garfield, everyone’s favorite cat who hates Mondays and loves lasagna, has been all over video games as of late. He was recently announced as the first DLC character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, but his virtual takeover didn’t stop there.

Garfield will also receive a special Xbox Series S to coincide with his inclusion in Nickeloden All-Star Brawl. Xbox is hosting a sweepstake on Twitter for anyone that wants the special Garfield console. This actually isn’t the first time Xbox has done this — when All-Star Brawl initially came out, Xbox hosted a sweepstake for anyone that wanted to win a SpongeBob or Ninja Turtles-themed Xbox Series X.

Initially, the reactions to the Xbox were about what anyone would expect: jokes and memes. After all, it’s an Xbox with Garfield’s face staring back at them why would that not feel silly?

Then there were a lot of jokes about whether or not the console would work on Mondays or not.

There were also plenty of people who genuinely really wanted this Xbox. Garfield has a whole lot of fans out there and those folks really want to see their favorite lasagna loving cat on an Xbox.

May the person who hates Mondays the most win.

