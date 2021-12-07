Garfield Is Coming To ‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a game that doesn’t sound like it should be real. In this platform fighting Super Smash Bros. clone, we see SpongeBob Square Pants in a straight-up brawl with Ren and Stimpy, Korra from Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Garfield. That’s right: Garfield and his hatred of Mondays will enter the fight against the rest of the Nickelodeon universe. He is the first DLC character to enter the game and will surely not be the last one.

While this may sound like a weird addition to some, Garfield joining a game like this is actually not a huge surprise. He’s a popular cartoon character and has a growing video game presence on his own. While we don’t necessarily suggest going out and buying Garfield Kart, we do want everyone to know it exists and a lot of people play it. For any huge Garfield fans out there, this is now their chance to stomp on someone with him in a fighting game.

Platform: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch

Price: $50 for the game, Garfield is free

Release Date: Available now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC; Coming on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 22

Genre: Platform Fighting Game

Developer: Ludiosity and Fair Play Labs

Publisher: GameMill Entertainment

Rating: E

Where can I buy this: Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Steam, brick and mortar shops

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: Yes

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: No