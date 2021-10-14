HyperX Signs TikTok Star Bella Poarch As A Brand Ambassador

Bella Poarch is one of the fastest-rising stars out there right now. Her TikToks and streams have led to her getting recognized by giants in the industry such as 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan, while her interests go beyond just being an internet personality — her debut single, “Build a Bitch,” dropped earlier this year.

Poarch is now taking another step in her career as she becomes a brand ambassador for HyperX. The creator of many tools that streamers everywhere use, HyperX signed Poarch to help showcased many of those same tools, such as their microphones. Poarch will work with HyperX to tell unique stories around her love of gaming and passion for developing and performing music and streaming.

“I’m loving the opportunity to bring my style and passion for life and music to the HyperX family,” Poarch said in a statement. “I bring my love for people to be happy and healthy in everything they do and look forward to sharing this with HyperX fans, family, and community.”

Poarch signing this deal gives HyperX another big name in their list of ambassadors that include Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Aerial Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg, international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, skateboarder Minna Stess, and more than 25 global streamers and influencers.

Bella Poarch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.