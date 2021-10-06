In the video for FaZe Kaysan’s debut single as a producer, plenty of FaZe Clan showed out to help support their newest member’s foray into music. After dropping the single, “Made A Way,” a few days ago — which Kaysan co-produced with Wondagurl — today the emerging producer has shared a video to accompany it. In the clip, Kaysan and Lil Durk start off driving around LA, before meeting up at a mansion in the Hollywood Hills for a multi-course feast. They link up with fellow FaZe members at the house, like FaZe Banks, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Rug, FaZe Adapt and FaZe Rain.

Later on, after plenty of clinking wine glasses and feasting, Future joins up for an evening and delivers his verse while a party slowly begins to build. Though the video doesn’t stray too far from the typical rap video script, we do get a few nods to Kaysan’s gaming background with shots of him at his computer, and the presence of his other Faze members. It sounds like this initial song is just the start for him, too, and he’s already performed live for the first time as an opener for Jack Harlow at the FaZe Clan Summer Tip Off in Las Vegas this summer.

Check out the clip above and keep an eye out for more from Kaysan coming soon.