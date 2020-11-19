Next-gen console season is upon us, and the standard problems that come with new machines from Sony and Microsoft are also here. Namely, that too many people want new consoles for demand to meet, which makes for a lot of angry folks online each time consoles become available.

The latest instance of online outrage came on Thursday, as Walmart once again promised more consoles coming on the market. Unless you got a preorder (or a review copy) it may be a struggle to find a console in stores, which is why many have taken to online ordering to find a new Xbox or PlayStation 5. But unfortunately, the same problems emerged among frustrated gamers who got all the way to the “place order” part of buying a console before discovering thing Walmart was out of stock.

And much like when sneakerheads take Ls on the SNKRS app, gamers quickly turned the latest missed opportunity on a new console into a meme of its own.

Walmart doing me dirty, I had the ps5 in my cart only for it to say it was out of stock pic.twitter.com/psrhDAxz2c — Saticoy Steel 𓆈 (@jeanslemon) November 19, 2020

walmart app literally let me put in my address and the payment information and everything for the ps5 and i literally hit place order and it said “we’re sorry this item is out of stock” IT WAS IN MY CART HUh? pic.twitter.com/p0d6Ixoh0i — cam (@harIivyy) November 19, 2020

Added a PS5 in cart from Wal-mart, click check out, says out of stock. Me thinking I was actually getting one: pic.twitter.com/E87MVUF3bq — Sp00n (@Sp00nerism) November 19, 2020

Me after clicking “place order” for the ps5 and Walmart tells me it’s out of stock. pic.twitter.com/JCdKKcbiPk — Abraham Cisneros (@Abe090910) November 19, 2020

Walmart watching me trying to get the PS5 even tho they “Out of Stock” #ps5restock pic.twitter.com/6rP6rnAg14 — Zi ✏️ (@zi_was_here) November 19, 2020

Had the new xbox in my cart just for it to keep refreshing and say out of stock pic.twitter.com/Wu5DU8dQtC — Trey💔 (@NohoesT) November 19, 2020

Me: clicking “place order” for the ps5 Walmart: It’s out of stock. Me: pic.twitter.com/Ptq0os5NwY — Shan (@shanuddin889) November 19, 2020

Even the Iron Sheik is fed up.

OUT OF STOCK YOU DUMB SON OF A BITCH GO FUCK YOURSELF FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 19, 2020

It’s important to note that this scarcity is temporary, and there are exactly zero games currently on the market that cannot be played on the last-gen consoles. But newer is better, and there’s certainly a lot of interest among gamers in hunkering down this winter with the latest in tech. It’s just a lot harder to do it than they’d like.